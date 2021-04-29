Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

Summary

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Medical Imaging Reagents , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Medical Imaging Reagents market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Contrast Reagents

Optical Reagents

Nuclear Reagents

By End-User / Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery and Development

Research and Development

By Company

Bayer

Beckman Coulter

BD

Bracco

Cardinal Health (CAH)

Lantheus Medical Imaging

Mallinckrodt

Promega

Siemens

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Medical Imaging Reagents Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Medical Imaging Reagents Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

Table Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018

5.2.2 Europe

Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.4 South America

Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019

6 North America Market

6.1 by Type

Table North America Medical Imaging Reagents Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table North America Medical Imaging Reagents Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

6.2 by End-Use / Application

Table North America Medical Imaging Reagents Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table North America Medical Imaging Reagents Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

6.3 by Regions

Table North America Medical Imaging Reagents Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table North America Medical Imaging Reagents Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

7 Europe Market

7.1 by Type

Table Europe Medical Imaging Reagents Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Europe Medical Imaging Reagents Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

7.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Europe Medical Imaging Reagents Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Europe Medical Imaging Reagents Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

7.3 by Regions

Table Europe Medical Imaging Reagents Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Europe Medical Imaging Reagents Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

8 Asia-Pacific Market

8.1 by Type

Table Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Reagents Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Reagents Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

8.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Reagents Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Reagents Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

8.3 by Regions

Table Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Reagents Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Reagents Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

9 South America Market

9.1 by Type

Table South America Medical Imaging Reagents Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table South America Medical Imaging Reagents Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

9.2 by End-Use / Application

Table South America Medical Imaging Reagents Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table South America Medical Imaging Reagents Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

9.3 by Regions

Table South America Medical Imaging Reagents Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Medical Imaging Reagents Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

10 Middle East & Africa Market

10.1 by Type

Table Middle East & Africa Medical Imaging Reagents Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Medical Imaging Reagents Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

10.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Middle East & Africa Medical Imaging Reagents Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Medical Imaging Reagents Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

10.3 by Regions

Table Middle East & Africa Medical Imaging Reagents Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Medical Imaging Reagents Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

11 Market Forecast

11.1 Global Market Forecast (2020-2025)

Figure Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market (Million USD) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)

Figure Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market Volume (Volume) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)

11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market (Million USD) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market Volume (Volume) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market Volume Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2020-2025)

Table Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2020-2025)

Table Global Medical Imaging ReagentsMarket Share by Forecast Type (2020-2025)

11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

Table Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market (Million USD) Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

Table Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market Share Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

12 Key Manufacturers

12.Aesculap Bayer

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Bayer

12.2 Beckman Coulter

12.3 BD

12.4 Bracco

12.5 Cardinal Health (CAH)

12.6 Lantheus Medical Imaging

12.7 Mallinckrodt

12.8 Promega

12.9 Siemens

12.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific

13 Overview of Industry Development (COVID-19)

13.1 Analysis of Industry Development (COVID-19)

13.2 Industry Development Stage (COVID-19)

13.3 General Situation of Industry Development (COVID-19)

13.4 Analysis of Industry Development Characteristics (COVID-19)

14 Research Conclusion