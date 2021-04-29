Global Grain Analysis Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Grain Analysis market will register a 4.9%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1949.4 million by 2025, from $ 1611.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Grain Analysis business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Grain Analysis market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Grain Analysis, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Grain Analysis market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Grain Analysis companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Pathogens Analysis

Pesticides Analysis

GMO Analysis

Mycotoxins Analysis

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Cereals

Oilseeds

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

SGS

Bureau Veritas

Intertek

Tuv Sud

Eurofins Scientific

Romer Labs Division Holding

Als

Neogen Corporation

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Grain Analysis market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Grain Analysis market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Grain Analysis players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Grain Analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Grain Analysis submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Grain Analysis Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Grain Analysis Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Grain Analysis Segment by Type

2.2.1 Pathogens Analysis

2.2.3 GMO Analysis

2.2.4 Mycotoxins Analysis

2.3 Grain Analysis Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Grain Analysis Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Grain Analysis Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Grain Analysis Segment by Application

2.4.1 Cereals

2.4.2 Oilseeds

2.4.3 Other

2.5 Grain Analysis Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Grain Analysis Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Grain Analysis Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Grain Analysis by Players

3.1 Global Grain Analysis Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Grain Analysis Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Grain Analysis Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Grain Analysis Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Grain Analysis by Regions

4.1 Grain Analysis Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Grain Analysis Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Grain Analysis Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Grain Analysis Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Grain Analysis Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Grain Analysis Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Grain Analysis Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Grain Analysis Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Grain Analysis Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Grain Analysis Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Grain Analysis Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Grain Analysis by Countries

7.2 Europe Grain Analysis Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Grain Analysis Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Grain Analysis by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Grain Analysis Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Grain Analysis Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

….continued

