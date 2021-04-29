Global Garden Pesticides Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Garden Pesticides market will register a 2.0%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 822.3 million by 2025, from $ 760.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Garden Pesticides business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Garden Pesticides market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Garden Pesticides, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Garden Pesticides market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Garden Pesticides companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Herbicide

Insecticide

Fungicide

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Private gardens

Public gardens

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Scotts

FMC

Syngenta AG

DowDuPont

Andersons

Bayer AG

Nufarm

BASF SE

Sumitomo Chemical

Monsanto

Red Sun

ChemChina

Nissan Chemical

SC Johnson

Espoma Company

Efekto

Organic Laboratories

Bonide Products

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Garden Pesticides consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Garden Pesticides market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Garden Pesticides manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Garden Pesticides with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Garden Pesticides submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Garden Pesticides Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Garden Pesticides Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Garden Pesticides Segment by Type

2.2.1 Herbicide

2.2.2 Insecticide

2.2.3 Fungicide

2.2.4 Other

2.3 Garden Pesticides Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Garden Pesticides Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Garden Pesticides Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Garden Pesticides Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Garden Pesticides Segment by Application

2.4.1 Private gardens

2.4.2 Public gardens

2.5 Garden Pesticides Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Garden Pesticides Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Garden Pesticides Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Garden Pesticides Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Garden Pesticides by Company

3.1 Global Garden Pesticides Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Garden Pesticides Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Garden Pesticides Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Garden Pesticides Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Garden Pesticides Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Garden Pesticides Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Garden Pesticides Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Garden Pesticides Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Garden Pesticides Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Garden Pesticides Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Garden Pesticides by Regions

4.1 Garden Pesticides by Regions

4.2 Americas Garden Pesticides Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Garden Pesticides Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Garden Pesticides Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Garden Pesticides Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Garden Pesticides Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Garden Pesticides Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Garden Pesticides Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Garden Pesticides Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Garden Pesticides Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Garden Pesticides Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Garden Pesticides Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Garden Pesticides Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Garden Pesticides Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Garden Pesticides Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

….continued

