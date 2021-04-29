Global Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) market will register a 1.5%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 4563.2 million by 2025, from $ 4307.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

UAN 28

UAN 30

UAN 32

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

CF Industries

LSB Industries

Nutrien

Yara International

Acron Group

EuroChem

Zakłady Azotowe Puławy

OCI

Grodno Azot

Achema

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Segment by Type

2.2.1 UAN 28

2.2.2 UAN 30

2.2.3 UAN 32

2.3 Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Cereals & Grains

2.4.2 Oilseeds & Pulses

2.4.3 Fruits & Vegetables

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) by Company

3.1 Global Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) by Regions

4.1 Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) by Regions

4.2 Americas Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Consumption Growth

….continued

