Acetabular Prostheses Market Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2018-2028

Global Acetabular Prostheses Market: Overview

The demand within the global market for acetabular prostheses has been rising on account of advancements in the field of bone replacement, prosthetics, and medical implants. The rising incidence of hip injuries due to old age, strenuous activities, and accidents has become a key driver of market demand. Acetabular cup is a type of implant that is placed in hip sockets, also known ad acetabulum. This cup helps in restoring the posture and shape of the hip, and holds tremendous utility for people who have suffered hip injuries. The bone and cartilage in the acetabulum are removed in order to fit the acetabular cup. Use of cement and friction is important for placing the acetabular cup into the hip. The global revenue index of the global acetabular prostheses market is projected to reach new heights in the years to follow.

There have been several attempts to develop improved prosthetics for various parts of the body. The development of acetabular prostheses is a direct outcome of advancements in the field of prosthetics. Hence, the global market for acetabular prostheses is expected to earn voluminous opportunities in the forthcoming years. Moreover, the presence of trained doctors and specialists has also popularised the use of acetabular prostheses in recent times. There is a heavy possibility of new types of hip prosthetics being developed in the years to follow.

The global acetabular prostheses market for acetabular prostheses can be segmented on the basis of the following parameters: fixture, geography, and end-user. On the basis of fixture, the global acetabular prostheses market can be segmented into hybrid and reverse hybrid acetabular prostheses, cementless acetabular prostheses, and cemented acetabular prostheses. Amongst these, the demand for cementless acetabular prostheses is expected to rise in the years to follow.

Global Acetabular Prostheses Market: Notable Developments

The global acetabular prostheses market can be characterised by the following novel developments in recent times:

The leading vendors including Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. and B. Braun Melsungen AG are focusing on developing implants that do not wear out with times. The use of cross-linked polyethylene helps in development of resistant and durable hip implants.

The acetabular prostheses market is projected to witness key mergers, acquisitions, or strategic partnerships in the years to follow.

Some of the notable vendors in the global acetabular prostheses market are Smith & Nephew Plc, and Stryker.

Global Acetabular Prostheses Market: Growth Drivers

Use of 3D Printing Technology to Aid Market Growth

The global market for acetabular prostheses has been expanding at a stellar pace as new technologies for implants come to the fore. The most recent development in the field of prosthetics is the use of 3 printing technologies. The use of 3D printing for the development of acetabular prosthetics offers a high level of customization. Hence, the global market for acetabular prostheses is projected to expand alongside advancements in the field of 3D printing.

Rising Incidences of Injuries and Accidents

The rising incidence of injuries due to road accidents has given an impetus to the growth of the global acetabular prostheses market. Severe sports injuries have also called for the use of hip prosthetics over the past.

Global Acetabular Prostheses Market: Regional Outlook

The global acetabular prostheses market can be regionally segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The market for acetabular prostheses in North America is expanding due to advancements in the field of prosthetics in the US.

The global acetabular prostheses market can be segmented as:

Based on Fixture

Cementless acetabular prostheses

Hybrid and reverse hybrid acetabular prostheses

Cemented acetabular prostheses

