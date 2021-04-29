Global l Digital Farming Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Digital Farming market will register a 16.5%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 5285 million by 2025, from $ 2869.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Digital Farming business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Digital Farming market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Digital Farming, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Digital Farming market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Digital Farming companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Software & Service
Hardware
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Farmland & Farms
Agricultural Cooperatives
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
BASF
Bayer-Monsanto
Syngenta-ChemChina
KWS SAAT SE
DowDuPont
Yara International
Simplot
Netafim
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Digital Farming market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Digital Farming market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Digital Farming players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Digital Farming with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Digital Farming submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Digital Farming Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Digital Farming Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Digital Farming Segment by Type
2.2.1 Software & Service
2.3 Digital Farming Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Digital Farming Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Digital Farming Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Digital Farming Segment by Application
2.4.1 Farmland & Farms
2.4.2 Agricultural Cooperatives
2.5 Digital Farming Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Digital Farming Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Digital Farming Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Digital Farming by Players
3.1 Global Digital Farming Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Digital Farming Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Digital Farming Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Digital Farming Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Digital Farming by Regions
4.1 Digital Farming Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Digital Farming Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Digital Farming Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Digital Farming Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Digital Farming Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Digital Farming Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Digital Farming Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Digital Farming Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
….continued
