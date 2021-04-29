Global Consumer Floriculture Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Consumer Floriculture market will register a 1.2%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 50660 million by 2025, from $ 48210 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Consumer Floriculture business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Consumer Floriculture market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Consumer Floriculture, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Consumer Floriculture market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Consumer Floriculture companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Cut Flowers

Bedding Plants

Potted Plants

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Personal Use

Gift

Conference & Activities

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Dümmen Orange

Carzan Flowers

Syngenta Flowers

Beekenkamp

Karuturi

Finlays

Washington Bulb

Oserian

Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio

Selecta One

Queens Group

Ball Horticultural

Rosebud

Karen Roses

Multiflora

Harvest Flower

Kariki

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Consumer Floriculture consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Consumer Floriculture market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Consumer Floriculture manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Consumer Floriculture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Consumer Floriculture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Consumer Floriculture Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Consumer Floriculture Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Consumer Floriculture Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cut Flowers

2.2.2 Bedding Plants

2.2.3 Potted Plants

2.2.4 Other

2.3 Consumer Floriculture Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Consumer Floriculture Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Consumer Floriculture Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Consumer Floriculture Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Consumer Floriculture Segment by Application

2.4.1 Personal Use

2.4.2 Gift

2.4.3 Conference & Activities

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Consumer Floriculture Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Consumer Floriculture Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Consumer Floriculture Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Consumer Floriculture Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Consumer Floriculture by Company

3.1 Global Consumer Floriculture Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Consumer Floriculture Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Consumer Floriculture Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Consumer Floriculture Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Consumer Floriculture Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Consumer Floriculture Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Consumer Floriculture Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Consumer Floriculture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Consumer Floriculture Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Consumer Floriculture Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Consumer Floriculture by Regions

4.1 Consumer Floriculture by Regions

4.2 Americas Consumer Floriculture Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Consumer Floriculture Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Consumer Floriculture Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Consumer Floriculture Consumption Growth

….continued

