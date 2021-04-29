Global Veterinary Imaging Equipmentsmarket Overview,size,share and Trends 2021- 2026

Summary
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Radiography (X-Ray) Systems
Ultrasound Imaging Systems
Computed Tomography Imaging Systems
Video Endoscopy Imaging Systems
Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems
Others
By Application
Clinics
Hospitals and Academic Institutes
By Company
GE Healthcare
Agfa-Gevaert N.V.
Excelsior Union Limited
Onex Corporation
Esaote SpA
Canon Inc.
Idexx Laboratories, Inc.
VCA Inc.
Hitachi, Ltd.
Siemens AG
Table of Content :
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Radiography (X-Ray) Systems
Figure Radiography (X-Ray) Systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Radiography (X-Ray) Systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Radiography (X-Ray) Systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Radiography (X-Ray) Systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Ultrasound Imaging Systems
Figure Ultrasound Imaging Systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Ultrasound Imaging Systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Ultrasound Imaging Systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Ultrasound Imaging Systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Computed Tomography Imaging Systems
Figure Computed Tomography Imaging Systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Computed Tomography Imaging Systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Computed Tomography Imaging Systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Computed Tomography Imaging Systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.4 Video Endoscopy Imaging Systems
