Global Potting Soil Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.’

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Potting Soil will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Potting Soil market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 1602.8 million in 2019. We give this scenario a XX% probability, where under the scenario the supply chain will start to recover and quarantines and travel bans will ease, over the Q2. Longer-term, the effect of COVID-19 will be felt throughout the year with some degree of harm done by the virus. Over the next five years the Potting Soil market will register a XX% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ XX million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Potting Soil market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Potting Soil, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Potting Soil market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Potting Soil companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

All-purpose Potting Soil

Lawn and Garden Soil

Professional Potting Soil

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Indoor Gardening

Greenhouse

Lawn & Landscaping

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Compo

Espoma

Sun Gro

Klasmann-Deilmann

Florentaise

Scotts Miracle-Gro

Lambert

ASB Greenworld

Matécsa Kft

FoxFarm

Free Peat

Vermicrop Organics

Hangzhou Jinhai

C&C Peat

Hyponex

Good Earth Horticulture

Michigan Peat

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Potting Soil consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Potting Soil market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Potting Soil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Potting Soil with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Potting Soil submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Potting Soil?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Potting Soil Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Potting Soil Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Potting Soil Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Potting Soil Segment by Type

2.2.1 All-purpose Potting Soil

2.2.2 Lawn and Garden Soil

2.2.3 Professional Potting Soil

2.3 Potting Soil Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Potting Soil Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Potting Soil Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Potting Soil Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Potting Soil Segment by Application

2.4.1 Indoor Gardening

2.4.2 Greenhouse

2.4.3 Lawn & Landscaping

2.5 Potting Soil Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Potting Soil Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Potting Soil Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Potting Soil Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Potting Soil by Company

3.1 Global Potting Soil Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Potting Soil Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Potting Soil Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Potting Soil Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Potting Soil Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Potting Soil Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Potting Soil Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Potting Soil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Potting Soil Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Potting Soil Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Potting Soil by Regions

4.1 Potting Soil by Regions

4.2 Americas Potting Soil Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Potting Soil Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Potting Soil Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Potting Soil Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Potting Soil Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Potting Soil Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Potting Soil Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Potting Soil Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Potting Soil Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

….continued

