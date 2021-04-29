Global Automotive On-board Power Inverters Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive On-board Power Inverters market will register a 2.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 268.7 million by 2025, from $ 241.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive On-board Power Inverters business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive On-board Power Inverters market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Automotive On-board Power Inverters, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Automotive On-board Power Inverters market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Automotive On-board Power Inverters companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Less Than 300 W

Over 300 W

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Magnum Dimensions

Whistler

NFA

Bestek

Philips

ROADPRO

Ampeak

Cobra

Cotek

Stanley

Ozio

Power Bright

Samlex America

ERAYAK

Schumacher

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive On-board Power Inverters consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Automotive On-board Power Inverters market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive On-board Power Inverters manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive On-board Power Inverters with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive On-board Power Inverters submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive On-board Power Inverters Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Automotive On-board Power Inverters Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Automotive On-board Power Inverters Segment by Type

2.2.1 Less Than 300 W

2.2.2 Over 300 W

2.3 Automotive On-board Power Inverters Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Automotive On-board Power Inverters Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Automotive On-board Power Inverters Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Automotive On-board Power Inverters Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Automotive On-board Power Inverters Segment by Application

2.4.1 Passenger Cars

2.4.2 Commercial Vehicles

2.5 Automotive On-board Power Inverters Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Automotive On-board Power Inverters Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Automotive On-board Power Inverters Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Automotive On-board Power Inverters Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Automotive On-board Power Inverters by Company

3.1 Global Automotive On-board Power Inverters Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Automotive On-board Power Inverters Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive On-board Power Inverters Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Automotive On-board Power Inverters Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Automotive On-board Power Inverters Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive On-board Power Inverters Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive On-board Power Inverters Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Automotive On-board Power Inverters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Automotive On-board Power Inverters Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Automotive On-board Power Inverters Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Automotive On-board Power Inverters by Regions

4.1 Automotive On-board Power Inverters by Regions

4.2 Americas Automotive On-board Power Inverters Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Automotive On-board Power Inverters Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Automotive On-board Power Inverters Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Automotive On-board Power Inverters Consumption Growth

….continued

