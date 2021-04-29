Global Animal Feed Supplements Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Animal Feed Supplements market will register a 2.8%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 60930 million by 2025, from $ 54560 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Animal Feed Supplements business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Animal Feed Supplements market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Animal Feed Supplements, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Animal Feed Supplements market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Animal Feed Supplements companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Minerals

Amino Acids

Vitamins

Enzymes

Others

In 2018, Minerals accounted for a major share of 54% in the global Animal Feed Supplements market. And this product segment is poised to reach a volume of 22751.8 K MT by 2025 from 19324.2 K MT in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Poultry Feeds

Ruminant Feeds

Pig Feeds

Others

In Animal Feed Supplements market, Poultry Feeds segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 19905.7 (K MT) by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.54% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Animal Feed Supplements will be promising in the Poultry Feeds field in the next couple of years.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Evonik

BASF

Adisseo

Novus International

DSM

CJ Group

Zoetis

Meihua Group

CP Group

Kemin Industries

Global Bio-Chem

Nutreco

Lesaffre

Sumitomo Chemical

Biomin

Alltech

Novozymes

Lonza

ADM

DuPont

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Animal Feed Supplements consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Animal Feed Supplements market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Animal Feed Supplements manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Animal Feed Supplements with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Animal Feed Supplements submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

