Global Automotive Forgings Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Forgings market will register a 5.6%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 51650 million by 2025, from $ 41530 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Forgings business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Forgings market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Automotive Forgings, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Automotive Forgings market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Automotive Forgings companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Closed Die Forgings

Open Die Forgings

Rolled Rings Forgings

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Powertrain Components

Chassis Components

Transmission Parts

Other Parts

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Mahindra Forgings Europe

Aichi Steel

AAM

Bharat Forge Limited

Thyssenkrupp

FAW

KOBELCO

Arconic

WanXiang

Sypris Solutions

Allegheny Technologies

Ashok Leyland Limited

Farinia Group

Dongfeng Forging

Sinotruck

CITIC Heavy Industries

Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging

Longcheng Forging

VDM Metals

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Forgings consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Automotive Forgings market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Forgings manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Forgings with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Forgings submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Forgings Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Automotive Forgings Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Automotive Forgings Segment by Type

2.2.1 Closed Die Forgings

2.2.2 Open Die Forgings

2.2.3 Rolled Rings Forgings

2.3 Automotive Forgings Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Automotive Forgings Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Forgings Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Automotive Forgings Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Automotive Forgings Segment by Application

2.4.1 Powertrain Components

2.4.2 Chassis Components

2.4.3 Transmission Parts

2.4.4 Other Parts

2.5 Automotive Forgings Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Automotive Forgings Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Automotive Forgings Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Automotive Forgings Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Automotive Forgings by Company

3.1 Global Automotive Forgings Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Automotive Forgings Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Forgings Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Automotive Forgings Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Automotive Forgings Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Forgings Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Forgings Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Automotive Forgings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Automotive Forgings Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Automotive Forgings Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

….continued

