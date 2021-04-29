Global 1,2-Propanediol Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of 1,2-Propanediol market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the 1,2-Propanediol, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the 1,2-Propanediol market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by 1,2-Propanediol companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)

Functional Fluids

Cosmetics, Pharmaceutics and Food

Liquid Detergents

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

DowDuPont

Asahi Kasei

Lyondell Basell

INEOS

BASF

Huntsman

SKC

ADM

Repsol

Sumitomo Chemical (Nihon Oxirane)

Daze Group

Shandong Depu Chemical

Shell

CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals

Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical

Hi-tech Spring Chemical

Tongling Jintai Chemical

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global 1,2-Propanediol consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of 1,2-Propanediol market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 1,2-Propanediol manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 1,2-Propanediol with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of 1,2-Propanediol submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the 1,2-Propanediol?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global 1,2-Propanediol Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global 1,2-Propanediol Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 1,2-Propanediol Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 1,2-Propanediol Segment by Type

2.2.1 Industrial Grade

2.2.2 Food Grade

2.2.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

2.3 1,2-Propanediol Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global 1,2-Propanediol Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global 1,2-Propanediol Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global 1,2-Propanediol Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 1,2-Propanediol Segment by Application

2.4.1 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)

2.4.2 Functional Fluids

2.4.3 Cosmetics, Pharmaceutics and Food

2.4.4 Liquid Detergents

2.4.5 Others

2.5 1,2-Propanediol Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global 1,2-Propanediol Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 1,2-Propanediol Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global 1,2-Propanediol Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)\

3 Global 1,2-Propanediol by Company

3.1 Global 1,2-Propanediol Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global 1,2-Propanediol Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global 1,2-Propanediol Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global 1,2-Propanediol Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global 1,2-Propanediol Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global 1,2-Propanediol Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global 1,2-Propanediol Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global 1,2-Propanediol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global 1,2-Propanediol Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players 1,2-Propanediol Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 1,2-Propanediol by Regions

4.1 1,2-Propanediol by Regions

4.2 Americas 1,2-Propanediol Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC 1,2-Propanediol Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe 1,2-Propanediol Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa 1,2-Propanediol Consumption Growth

continued

