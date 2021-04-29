Global Blood Meal Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Blood Meal market will register a 3.0%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2114.5 million by 2025, from $ 1878.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Blood Meal business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Blood Meal market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Blood Meal, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Blood Meal market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Blood Meal companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Spray Dried

Air Dried

Steam Dried

Others

Spray drying accounted for the largest market share of 44.4%

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Animal Feed

Organic Fertilizer

Animal/Pest Repellent

Other

Animal feed accounted for the largest application market share of 46% segmentation

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Darling Ingredients

Puretop Feed

APC

Allanasons

Terramar Chile

Sanimax

Bovyer Valley

Ridley Corporation

FASA Group

West Coast Reduction Ltd

Bar – Magen Ltd

The Midfield Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Blood Meal consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Blood Meal market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Blood Meal manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Blood Meal with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Blood Meal submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Blood Meal Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Blood Meal Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Blood Meal Segment by Type

2.2.1 Spray Dried

2.2.2 Air Dried

2.2.3 Steam Dried

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Blood Meal Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Blood Meal Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Blood Meal Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Blood Meal Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Blood Meal Segment by Application

2.4.1 Animal Feed

2.4.2 Organic Fertilizer

2.4.3 Animal/Pest Repellent

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Blood Meal Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Blood Meal Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Blood Meal Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Blood Meal Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Blood Meal by Company

3.1 Global Blood Meal Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Blood Meal Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Blood Meal Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Blood Meal Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Blood Meal Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Blood Meal Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Blood Meal Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Blood Meal Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Blood Meal Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Blood Meal Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….continued

