Global Aircraft Evacuation Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Aircraft Evacuation market will register a 3.5%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1419 million by 2025, from $ 1235.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Aircraft Evacuation business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Aircraft Evacuation market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Aircraft Evacuation, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Aircraft Evacuation market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Aircraft Evacuation companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Escape Slides

Raft

Life Vests

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

UTC Aerospace

Martin-Baker

Zodiac Aerospace

Eam Worldwide

Survitec Group

Switlik

The MEL Group

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Aircraft Evacuation consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Aircraft Evacuation market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Aircraft Evacuation manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Aircraft Evacuation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Aircraft Evacuation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Aircraft Evacuation Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Aircraft Evacuation Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Aircraft Evacuation Segment by Type

2.2.1 Escape Slides

2.2.2 Raft

2.2.3 Life Vests

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Aircraft Evacuation Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Aircraft Evacuation Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Aircraft Evacuation Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Aircraft Evacuation Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Aircraft Evacuation Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commercial Aircraft

2.4.2 Military Aircraft

2.4.3 Other

2.5 Aircraft Evacuation Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Aircraft Evacuation Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Aircraft Evacuation Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Aircraft Evacuation Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Aircraft Evacuation by Company

3.1 Global Aircraft Evacuation Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Aircraft Evacuation Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Aircraft Evacuation Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Aircraft Evacuation Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Aircraft Evacuation Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Aircraft Evacuation Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Aircraft Evacuation Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Aircraft Evacuation Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Aircraft Evacuation Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Aircraft Evacuation Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….continued

