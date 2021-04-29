Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market will register a 22.3%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 326170 million by 2025, from $ 145780 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

BSD blind spot detection

DSM Driver Fatigue Detection

AEB automatic emergency brake

AP automatic parking

Pre-collision warning of FCW

ACC adaptive cruise

LDW Lane Deviation Warning

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Continental Ag

Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co.

Delphi Automotive PLC

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Autoliv Inc

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Magna International

Denso Corporation

Trw Automotive Holdings Corp.

Valeo

Ficosa International S.A.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Mando Corp.

Tass international

Mobileye NV

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Segment by Type

2.2.1 BSD blind spot detection

2.2.3 AEB automatic emergency brake

2.2.4 AP automatic parking

2.2.5 Pre-collision warning of FCW

2.2.6 ACC adaptive cruise

2.2.7 LDW Lane Deviation Warning

2.2.8 Other

2.3 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Passenger Car

2.4.2 Commercial Vehicle

2.5 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) by Players

3.1 Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) by Regions

4.1 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Size Growth

….continued

