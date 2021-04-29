Global Sandals Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Summary
Sandals are an open type of footwear, consisting of a sole held to the wearer’s foot by straps passing over the instep or around the ankle. People wear sandals in warmer climates or during warmer parts of the year in order to keep their feet cool and dry.
The global Sandals market will reach 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Belle
Daphne
Cbanner
Havaianas
Skechers
Birkenstock
Aerosoles
STACCATO
Rieker
ST& SAT
KISS CAT
Crocs
ECCO
Decker
Clark
GEOX
Fergie
Caleres
Adidas
Guess
H.H. BROWN
Steven Madden
Kenneth Cole
Aldo
Aokang
Red Dragonfly
Major applications as follows:
Children Sandals
Teen Scandals
Men Sandals
Women Sandals
Major Type as follows:
Casual Sandals
Fashion Sandals
Outdoor Sandals
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Sandals Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Sandals Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Sandals Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Sandals Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
….. continued
