Global Chelants Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Chelants market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Chelants, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Chelants market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Chelants companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Aminopolycarboxylates

Nitrilotriacetic Acid and Salts

Hydroxycarboxylic Acids

Organophosphonates

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Cleaners

Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper

Agrichemicals

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BASF

AVA Chemicals

AkzoNobel

DowDuPont

Dongxiao Biotech

Fuyang Biotech

Huiyang Biotech

Kaixiang BioChem

PMP

Taihe Chem

IRO Chelating

Qingshuiyuan

Ashland

Jungbunzlauer

Langyatai

Kemira

ADM

Jack Chem

Roquette Freres

NICCA

Tosoh

Huaming Biotech

Huntsman

Unischem

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Chelants consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Chelants market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Chelants manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Chelants with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Chelants submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Chelants?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Chelants Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Chelants Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Chelants Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Chelants Segment by Type

2.2.1 Aminopolycarboxylates

2.2.2 Nitrilotriacetic Acid and Salts

2.2.3 Hydroxycarboxylic Acids

2.2.4 Organophosphonates

2.3 Chelants Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Chelants Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Chelants Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Chelants Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Chelants Segment by Application

2.4.1 Cleaners

2.4.2 Water Treatment

2.4.3 Pulp & Paper

2.4.4 Agrichemicals

2.4.5 Personal Care

2.4.6 Pharmaceutical

2.4.7 Food & Beverage

2.4.8 Others

2.5 Chelants Consumption by Application

continued

