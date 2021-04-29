Global Non-GMO Feed Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Non-GMO Feed market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Non-GMO Feed business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Non-GMO Feed market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Non-GMO Feed value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Cakes and Meals

Feed Cereals

Co-Products From Food Sector

Oil and Fats

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Poultry

Swine

Ruminants

Aquaculture

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Scratch and Peck Feeds

Nestle

Modesto Milling

New Country Organics

Kraft Heinz

Creek Farms

ConAgra

Givaudan

2 Sisters Food Group

Unilever

Riverside Feeds

Nature’s Best

Purina

The Hain Celestial Group

Zeeland Farm Services

Dr. Schar

Hiland Naturals

Canadian Organic Feeds

General Mills

Texas Natural Feeds

SunOpta

FW Cobs

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Non-GMO Feed consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Non-GMO Feed market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Non-GMO Feed manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Non-GMO Feed with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Non-GMO Feed submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Non-GMO Feed Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Non-GMO Feed Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Non-GMO Feed Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Non-GMO Feed Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cakes and Meals

2.2.2 Feed Cereals

2.2.3 Co-Products From Food Sector

2.2.4 Oil and Fats

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Non-GMO Feed Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Non-GMO Feed Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Non-GMO Feed Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Non-GMO Feed Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Non-GMO Feed Segment by Application

2.4.1 Poultry

2.4.2 Swine

2.4.3 Ruminants

2.4.4 Aquaculture

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Non-GMO Feed Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Non-GMO Feed Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Non-GMO Feed Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Non-GMO Feed Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Non-GMO Feed by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Non-GMO Feed Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Non-GMO Feed Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Non-GMO Feed Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Non-GMO Feed Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Non-GMO Feed Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Non-GMO Feed Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Non-GMO Feed Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Non-GMO Feed Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Non-GMO Feed Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Non-GMO Feed Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….continued

