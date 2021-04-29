Gallium Nitride Market Size, Top Trends in 2020 – Global Industry Revenue, Forecast to 2028

The global gallium nitride market is projected to be worth USD 320.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The gallium nitride market is observing high demand attributed to the growing demand for gallium nitride devices in consumer electronics. Gallium nitride is garnering significant traction in the market and is replacing silicon for use in fast chargers for laptops and smart devices. In the last couple of years, the screen and battery size of smartphones have witnessed a significant increase, which, in turn, is causative of increased power consumption for smartphones, thereby pushing the market for fast chargers.

The report extensively underscores the latest market scenario, as well as the global economic landscape battered by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Besides affecting millions of lives worldwide, the pandemic has brought about devastating impacts on this particular business sphere. The report encapsulates the significant effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Gallium Nitride industry and its key segments. The study, therefore, inspects the grave impact of the panhdemic on this industry vertical, its leading players, distribution channels, supply chains, and the overall economic landscape. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global Gallium Nitride market are DOWA Electronics Materials Co. Ltd., Cree Inc., American Elements, Furukawa Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Kyma Technologies Inc., Soitec, IQE PLC, Infineon Technologies, and Nitride Semiconductors Co. Ltd., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global gallium nitride market on the basis of substrate type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Substrate Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) GaN-on-SiC GaN-on-Si GaN-on-Sapphire Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Radio Frequency Devices Wireless Infrastructure Satellite Communication Military & Defense Others Power Electronics Power Supply Electric Vehicle LiDAR Servers & Data Centers Wireless Power Solar Photovoltaic Technology Envelope Tracking Others Optoelectronics LED LASER Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Other significant aspects determining the global market remuneration over the projected timeline:

The global Gallium Nitride market report elaborates on the diverse product range, as well as the scope of product application of this particular business vertical.

The report also encompasses other vital information associated with the global market, for instance, market share, production growth rate, net profit, and application segments.

The key factors like market concentration rate, raw material processing rate, current price trends, and estimated growth prospects of the industry have also been evaluated in this report.

The report draws a precise inference of the global Gallium Nitride market, giving details about the marketing approach of the leading companies, their market positions, and marketing channel development.

Additionally, the report encapsulates information related to the producers, distributors, and downstream buyers involved in this industry, and briefs about the manufacturing cost structure.

