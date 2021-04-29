Industrial IoT Market Demand, Share, Growth, PESTLE Analysis, Global Industry Overview, 2020-2028

The global Industrial IoT Market will be worth USD 128.09 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of the Industrial IoT solutions by industrialists and manufacturers. The growing need to improve productivity, enhance the workers’ safety, and reduce the operating and manufacturing costs is expected to drive the growth of the Industrial IoT technologies over the forecast period. The rising need to reduce the risk of cyber and data breaches caused by human errors is most likely to fuel the demand for Industrial IoT technologies.

The report extensively underscores the latest market scenario, as well as the global economic landscape battered by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Besides affecting millions of lives worldwide, the pandemic has brought about devastating impacts on this particular business sphere. The report encapsulates the significant effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Industrial IoT industry and its key segments. The study, therefore, inspects the grave impact of the panhdemic on this industry vertical, its leading players, distribution channels, supply chains, and the overall economic landscape. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global Industrial IoT market are GE, Intel, Cisco, IBM, Siemens, Honeywell, Rockwell Automation, Texas Instruments, ABB, and Kuka, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Industrial IoT Market on the basis of Component, End User, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Services (Managed, Professional) Solution (Analytics, Remote Monitoring, Security Solutions, Data Management) Platform (Application Management, Connectivity Management, Device Management)

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Energy & Power Healthcare Agriculture Manufacturing Oil & Gas Logistics & Transport Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Other significant aspects determining the global market remuneration over the projected timeline:

The global Industrial IoT market report elaborates on the diverse product range, as well as the scope of product application of this particular business vertical.

The report also encompasses other vital information associated with the global market, for instance, market share, production growth rate, net profit, and application segments.

The key factors like market concentration rate, raw material processing rate, current price trends, and estimated growth prospects of the industry have also been evaluated in this report.

The report draws a precise inference of the global Industrial IoT market, giving details about the marketing approach of the leading companies, their market positions, and marketing channel development.

Additionally, the report encapsulates information related to the producers, distributors, and downstream buyers involved in this industry, and briefs about the manufacturing cost structure.

