Global Automated Valet Parking (AVP) Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Automated Valet Parking (AVP) market will register a 89.6%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 5800.3 million by 2025, from $ 449.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Automated Valet Parking (AVP) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automated Valet Parking (AVP) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Automated Valet Parking (AVP), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Automated Valet Parking (AVP) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Automated Valet Parking (AVP) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Millimeter Wave Radar

Surround View

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Flat Floor (Helical)

Flat Floor (One-Way Ramp)

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Valeo

Robert Bosch

Yushi

Holomatic

Continental Airlines

BIDU

Horizon Robotics

Momenta

ZongMu

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automated Valet Parking (AVP) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Automated Valet Parking (AVP) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automated Valet Parking (AVP) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automated Valet Parking (AVP) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Automated Valet Parking (AVP) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automated Valet Parking (AVP) Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Automated Valet Parking (AVP) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Automated Valet Parking (AVP) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Millimeter Wave Radar

2.2.2 Millimeter Wave Radar

2.3 Automated Valet Parking (AVP) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Automated Valet Parking (AVP) Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Automated Valet Parking (AVP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Automated Valet Parking (AVP) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Flat Floor (Helical)

2.4.2 Flat Floor (One-Way Ramp)

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Automated Valet Parking (AVP) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Automated Valet Parking (AVP) Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Automated Valet Parking (AVP) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Automated Valet Parking (AVP) by Players

3.1 Global Automated Valet Parking (AVP) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Automated Valet Parking (AVP) Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automated Valet Parking (AVP) Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Automated Valet Parking (AVP) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Automated Valet Parking (AVP) by Regions

4.1 Automated Valet Parking (AVP) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Automated Valet Parking (AVP) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Automated Valet Parking (AVP) Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Automated Valet Parking (AVP) Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Automated Valet Parking (AVP) Market Size Growth

….continued

