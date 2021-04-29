Global Online Food Delivery and TakeawayMarket Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Delivery
Takeaway & Dine-in
By Application
Office Worker
Students
Others
By Company
Delivery Hero Holding
Foodpanda
Just Eat Holding
Takeaway
Grubhub
Domino’s Pizza
Pizza Hut
Foodler
Deliveroo
Ubereats
McDonalds
Seamless
Subway
Snapfinger
Zomato
Olo
Yemeksepeti
Meituan
Go-Food
Swiggy
Eleme
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Delivery
Figure Delivery Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Delivery Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Delivery Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Delivery Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Takeaway & Dine-in
Figure Takeaway & Dine-in Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Takeaway & Dine-in Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Takeaway & Dine-in Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
…continued
