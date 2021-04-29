Recent technological advancements in oil industry, propel growth of ceramic proppants market through 2026

Ceramic Proppants Market Overview

Ceramic Proppants are fabricated to maintain a hydraulic fracture opening during fracturing or following a fracture treatment. The quality and performance of ceramic proppants is important to build fractures and to maintain a favorable balance between contact and conductivity.

Lightweight ceramic proppants are economically viable and are produced through a high quality oxidized kaolin clay and are refined in contemporary ceramic proppants engineering plants.

Resin coated sands, silica proppants and ceramic proppants are the three types of proppants currently available and ceramic proppants are favored over other proppant choices as they are minuscule in nature and possess enormous conductivity and strength.

With the burgeoning oil and gas commerce, the demand for ceramic proppants market is expected to expand at a favorable rate during the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

Ceramic Proppants Market Dynamics

Sand-based ceramic proppants are the most common form of proppants used in the oil industry, they are easily available at a flat cost and demonstrates significant durability when compared to other ceramic proppants.

This is one of the essential factors developing the demand in the global market for ceramic proppants. Moreover, ceramic proppants are also used to enhance the conductivity of deep oil wells.

The manufacturing process of ceramic proppants is considered to be very environment-friendly as it utilizes several raw materials such as Bauxite.

As the concerns to preserve the nature is increasing across nations and several government across the world are offering incentives for the use of eco-friendly processes, the use of ceramic proppants is thereafter increasing.

Ceramic Proppants Market Segmentation

The global ceramic proppants market can be segmented on the basis of permeability and mesh size, proppant weight and strength and region.

On the basis of permeability and mesh size, the ceramic proppants market can be segmented into:

Large Mesh

Small Mesh

On the basis of proppant weight and strength, the ceramic proppants market can be segmented into:

Light Ceramic Proppants

Heavy Ceramic Proppants

On the basis of region, the ceramic proppants market can be segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceanic

Middle East & Africa

Ceramic Proppants Market Regional Overview

The global market for ceramic proppants can be segmented majorly into covering the North American, European and the Asia Pacific regions. Currently, North America serves the maximum supply for ceramic proppants due to the developing demand from oil exploration companies.

Rising high prices and recovery in natural gas would eventually prolong the oil enterprise and will eventually act as a driver for the ceramic proppants market. The Asia Pacific province is expected to parade powerful growth rates due to the slow increment in the oil and gas drilling operations.

The middle-eastern countries, who have a vast mining infrastructure will actively invest in the drilling of multi stage oil wells. As a result the requirement for ceramic proppants in this region is projected to grow at a robust rate.

Ceramic Proppants Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the ceramic proppants market are Schlumberger Limited, Hi Crush Partners LP, Saint Gobain, Badger Mining Corporation, Fores LLC, Carbo Ceramics, Halliburton, JSC Borovichi Refractories Plant, Momentive Specilaity Chemicals Incorporated, Mississippi Sand, Preferred Sands and Imerys S.A.

