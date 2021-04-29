Medical Aesthetics Market Global Industry Trend Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Global Medical Aesthetics Market: Snapshot

Aesthetic medicine is a term used mainly for specialty services that focus on improving cosmetic appearance through the treatment of various conditions such as excess fat, moles, scars, and others. This type of medicine involves both surgical procedures as well as non-surgical procedures. Many doctors might even use a combination of both. Thanks to an increasing demand of these procedures, a distinct medical aesthetics market exists from a global perspective.

Medical aesthetics is known to substantially improve quality of life, wellbeing, and social engagement. This is one of the primary factors driving growth in the market. Moreover, with an increase in medical tourism, the global medical aesthetics market is witnessing a notable surge. In countries such as United States, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, and Brazil, maximum number of aesthetic procedures were performed in 2014. This indicates a strong presence of the market in these economies.

The medical aesthetics market mainly involves specializing in improving cosmetic appearance. It has numerous applications for dermatological and surgical conditions. Aesthetic medicine also plays a role in the treatment of excess fat, cellulite, and obesity. Aesthetic medicines coupled with laser-based therapies can be effectively utilized for the treatment of scars, unwanted hair, skin discoloration, and spider veins.

While providing medical aesthetics, assessment of the overall health is very important through the hands of a qualified physician in the global medical aesthetics market. This mainly necessary to ensure that the existing issue is treated properly, and minimum or no side effects are caused. The aesthetician who oversees the entire process should provide a novel team approach while availing minimally invasive aesthetic procedures. Photorejuvenation, chemical peels, Cryolipolysis, mesotherapy injection, Injections of botulinum toxin, injection of dermal fillers, and Cellulite treatment, are some of the key processes being a part of the medical aesthetics market.

Global Medical Aesthetics Market: Overview

The global medical aesthetics market has significantly seen an uptake in regions such as North America and Middle East. In recent times it has been noticed that there is a whimsical surge in uptake of aesthetic procedure among the consumer residing in these regions, which has augmented the sales rate of the market. Advent of new line of aesthetic products along with aggressive technological advancement, which is helping in achieving better efficacy with reducing the time taken by busy patients who are avoiding longer recovery periods. These factors are anticipated to help the market to grow exponentially. Global medical aesthetic devices are generally used to treat aesthetically impaired skin, such as excessive fat, moles, scars, wrinkles, cellulite, skin laxity, skin discoloration, spider veins, lover spots, and unwanted hair.

Global Medical Aesthetics Market: Trends and Opportunities

Increase in demand for minimally invasive reconstruction surgeries has helped the market to grow stupendously. Incessant rise in road accidents along with trauma cases has kept the doctors busy. Increasing cases of tooth deformities and congenital face coupled with rising awareness by government of various countries like breast reconstructive awareness campaign which was launched in the U.S is helping the market to get momentum. Increasing number of breast cancer accompanied by surging cosmetology surgeons in anticipated to help the market to climb up. Rapid advancement in technology is acting as catalyst in helping the market to achieve great heights.

Rise of medical tourism, particularly in Asian countries has helped the market to grow rapidly in Asia Pacific region. Rising preference for a healthy lifestyle along with rise in disposable income stokes demand for product in market. Increase in popularity of celebrities among the young generation who tend to inspire them to look good and aesthetically appealing is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market to grow.

However, on the other hand it has been noticed that exorbitant price associated with treatment is likely to be rebuked by middle class family. This is anticipated to be the major restraint factor in the market. Negligible compensations from any healthcare center is likely cause the market to go down. Another factor stalling the growth of the market is risk associated with the surgeries required for medical aesthetics market.

Global Medical Aesthetics Market: Market Potential

Recently idsMED Singapore hosted an Aesthetic Conference, where one of the major player in the market Cutera unveiled their new product in the market. Cutera exhibited live demo of their new products which included Cuteral trusculpt 3D, Lutronic enCurve, Classys Scizer, and Classys Clatuu Alpha. Cutera trusculpt 3D is a nonsurgical radio frequency device which has the ability to contour and sculpt a body. Lutonic enCurve promises to descend fat cells in a most easy way according to the company. Classys Scizer contours the body in a minimally invasive way.

Global Medical Aesthetics Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global medical aesthetics market is present in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of World. Of these, North America holds the major share in the market and is expected to hold the lead during the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to become the fastest growing region as the demand for medical aesthetics increases. Increasing consumer knowledge along with strong local economies is likely to help Asia Pacific to lock horns with North America. Strong advertisement by Americana and European manufacturers in the region is likely to create growth opportunity for them.

Global Medical Aesthetics Market: Competitve Landscape

Some of the major players in the market are Anika Therapeutics, Cynosure, Cutera, Inc., Allergan, plc, Almers, Ltd, and Sinclair Pharma PLC.

