Global Smart Highway Construction Market Growth, Analysis & Forecast, 2021-2028

A smart highway consists of photovoltaic pavements which can collect solar energy to be used for vehicle charging facilities for the solar and battery-operated vehicles. Smart highways are the highway roads that are safer, smarter, and more energy efficient. It aims at generating electricity by harnessing solar, wind, and vibration energy. This electricity can be used for electric vehicles, power street lamps, and to power traffic monitoring systems. Electronic Toll Collection (ETC), Variable Message Signs, Lane departure warning System (LDW), Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) are the technologies to achieve the smart highways.

Download PDF Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3297

The need for safe, reliable and pollution free road drives the smart highway construction market. Government innovations in achieving safer, cleaner and more efficient roads and the rapid technological changes are the major drivers for this market. Lack of drivers training for the smart highways and also the lack of government funding proves to be the major hindrance to the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing smart city adoption trend is expected to create a huge number of opportunities in future.

Key players

Continental Engineering Corpo.

Heijmans

Nippon Koei Co., Ltd.

Schneider Electric

VINCI CONSTRUCTION

ABB Limited.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Cisco

Colas Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Key Market Segments

By Source of Energy

Solar

Wind

Vibration

By Source of Funding

Government funding

Other funding

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/3297

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of Market Research Reports and Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.