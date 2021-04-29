Global COVID-19 World Halal Meat Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Halal Meat , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Halal Meat market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Pourtry
Mutton
Beef
Others
By End-User / Application
Fresh Food
Processed Food
By Company
Carrefour SA
Nestle SA
Isla Delice
Tahira Foods Ltd.
Tesco plc
Casino
Tariq Halal
Reghalal
Pure Ingredients
Reinert Group
Cleone Foods
Eggelbusch
Euro Foods Group
Shaheen Foods
Crown Chicken(Cranswick)
Simons
Ekol
Halal-ash
Tsaritsyno
Hebei Kangyuan Islamic Food
Tangshan Falide Muslim Food
Barra Mansa
Arman Group
China Haoyue Group
Al Islami Foods
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Halal Meat Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Halal Meat Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Halal Meat Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Halal Meat Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Halal Meat Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Halal Meat Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Halal Meat Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & S
…continued
