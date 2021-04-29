Global Nursery Glider and Recliner Market Research Report  2020-2026

The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Ashley Furniture Industries
Heritage Home Group
La-Z-Boy
Man Wah Holdings
Williams-Sonoma
American Leather
Best Home Furnishings
Celebrity Motion Furniture
Furniture Brands International
Jackson Furniture Industries
Natuzzi Group
Recliners India
Southern Motion
The Sofa Company
Major applications as follows:
Adults
Children
Major Type as follows:
Glider
Glider and Ottoman Set
Rocker Glider
Rocker Recliner
Massage Recliner
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Nursery Glider and Recliner Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Nursery Glider and Recliner Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Nursery Glider and Recliner Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Nursery Glider and Recliner Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
… continued
