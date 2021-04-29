Tile Grout Market Demand & Future Growth Analysis, 2021-2028 | Key Segments, Benefits & Opportunity

Tile grout is a fluid form of concrete used to fill gaps. Grout is commonly a mixture of water, sand, and cement, for use in pressure grouting, embedding rebar in masonry walls, connecting sections of precast concrete, filling voids, and sealing joints between tiles. Tile grout is sometimes mixed with fine gravel for filling large gaps such as the cores of concrete blocks. Unlike other structural pastes such as plaster or joint compound, grout when mixed correctly and applied properly forms a waterproof seal.

The global tile grout market has witnessed significant growth over the past few years. The market is expected to witness significant growth in the near future, owing to high demand for decorative tiles. Moreover, surge in the number of residential projects has supplemented the market growth. However, lack of awareness about grout tile in developing economies is expected to hamper the market growth.

Moreover, spiraling number of restaurants, fast food joints, and quick service restaurants is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market players in the near future. However, high cost of raw materials and advent of new flooring material hamper the market growth. However, innovations in low VOC adhesive grout tile present lucrative opportunities to the market players in the near future.

Key Market Players:

Bostik

Sika AG

Pattex

Davco

MAPEL

Langood

Dunlop

CRAFIT

Krishna Colours

Laticrete

Tile Grout Market Key Segments:

By Type

Unsanded Grout

Finely Sanded Grout

Quarry-type Grout

Epoxy Grout

By End-User Industry

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

