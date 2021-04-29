Global Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Automated Harvesting Systems

Driverless Tractors

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Robotic Milking

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Animal Farming

Crop Production

Field Mapping

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Deere & Company

DeLaval

Yamaha

DJI

Blue River Technology

Agrobot

ASI

Lely

Clearpath Robotics

BouMatic Robotics

GEA Group

PrecisionHawk

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

