Automatic Conveyor Market Trends, Share, Analysis & Forecast, 2021-2028

Automatic conveyor constitutes technology driven automated conveyor systems and belts that require minimum or no supervision for their operations. Further, they also provide assistance in automated distribution of logistics and materials in airports, manufacturing industries, and closed loop supply chain system.

The factors that drive the growth of the automatic conveyor market include increase in adoption of industrial automation solution and rise in demand lowering the cost of operation. Further, the availability of lean manufacturing system through automatic conveyor is also expected to fuel the adoption of the market in the coming years. However, the high cost of initial investment of the automatic conveyor market is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Automatic Conveyor Market, By Conveyor Type (Belt Conveyor, Vibrating Conveyor, Pneumatic Conveyor, Horizontal Motion Conveyor, Screw Conveyors, and Others), and By End-User Industry (Retail, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Airport, and Others)

Key Players

Siemens AG

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Bosch Rexroth

Murata Machinery Ltd.

Swisslog Holding AG

Ssi Schaferfer AG

Dematic Group S.A.R.L.

Jbt Corporation

Bastain Solutions, Inc.

Key Technology

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global automatic conveyor market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

