Sensitive Toothpaste Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players And Forecasts By 2030

Global sensitive toothpaste market will continue to generate healthy revenue with more than 5% CAGR during the forecast period (2020 – 2030). The impact of COVID-19 on healthcare trends presents a possible recovery strategy for sensitive toothpaste manufacturers. Consumers are bound to pay more attention towards preventive healthcare after facing the threat of COVID-19.

Overall expenditure on healthcare will witness significant growth as a result of these consumer trends. These are synergistic with pre-pandemic growth factors such as high-growth in pharmacies & drug store distribution channels, prevalence of online sales, and remunerative opportunities in South Asia & Oceania. Social distancing is accelerating the adoption of online shopping. Countries in South Asia & Oceania such as Indonesia, Singapore, and India exhibit faster recovery trajectories based on current statistics.

Key Takeaways of Sensitive Toothpaste Market Study

Whitening sensitive toothpaste products are the highest selling product type with more than 55% share of the total market value. Growth in this segment is primarily driven by product benefits such as enhanced protection against tooth decay, and long lasting relief from sensitivity.

Rapid relief products offer the most lucrative growth opportunities with 5.7% CAGR during the projection period. Increasingly hectic consumer lifestyles drive the demand for fast relief from sensitivity.

Supermarkets/hypermarkets are strong pillars of growth for the sensitive toothpaste market. The distribution channel accounts for more than 65% share of total market revenues.

Pharmacies & Drug stores are gaining market share on the back of increase in prescriptions from dentists. The segment will grow at a strong 6% CAGR during the projection period.

East Asia exhibits share-wide dominance with more than ¼ share of the total market value. The enormity of consumer base in China, Japan, and South Korea contributes significantly to the market share of this region.

South Asia & Oceania emerge as high-growth regions during the forecast period. The region will grow at ~7% CAGR through 2030. Booming e-commerce penetration coupled with increasing healthcare expenditure drives demand from this region.

Consumer Awareness Drives Profits

Sensitive toothpaste manufacturers are garnering consumer traction by intensive dental health awareness programs. Market players are conducting marketing drives across all mediums. From social media campaigns, to door-to-door sensitivity testing, major players are trying to create a niche for themselves. Cohesive consumer trends such as increasing health consciousness, coupled with increase in spending ability in developing regions are major trends driving growth.

However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, online distribution channels are a sustainable alternative for adversely affected market players to stay afloat. But there are caveats to this pandemic. Consumer behavior trends can be categorized to form successful recovery strategies. For instance, the importance of healthcare and resultant expenditure on the same will witness a surge. Online distribution channels will gather a considerable market value share.

Find More Valuable Insights on the Sensitive Toothpaste Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to fore an unbiased analysis of the sensitive toothpaste market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period, 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the sensitive toothpaste market market on the basis of product type (whitening, rapid relief, and others), distribution channels (supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies & drug stores, and online), and across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

