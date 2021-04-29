Whipsmart | 2021 Global Specialty Yeast Market Dynamics & Trends

The Specialty Yeast Market is estimated to grow at CAGR XX% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Key market players includes Associated British Foods (UK), Angel Yeast (China), Lallemand (Canada), Lesaffre (France), and Chr. Hansen (France).

The usage of specialty yeast is increasing, owing to the growing awareness about its nutritional benefits. Specialty yeasts, such as yeast extracts, are emerging as cost-cutting culinary and functional ingredients. The specialty yeast industry exhibits considerable progress, owing to the growth in the convenience food & beverage industry and emerging non-food applications. Factors such as urbanization, changing lifestyle, the increase in demand for convenience products, and consumer preference toward natural food ingredient are driving the Asia Pacific market. The yeast extract segment is projected to dominate the specialty yeast market during the forecast period. High availability and increasing application in the food & beverage industry has led to a surge in the demand for yeast extracts in the market. Europe dominates the market due to increasing demand for specialty yeast from bakery and alcohol industry.

The Saccharomyces cerevisiae segment is projected to dominate the species of specialty yeast market during the forecast period. Saccharomyces cerevisiae is one of the most commonly utilized species of yeast since it is robust and can withstand stressful conditions. Due to the growing demand for peppery & spicy flavors, Saccharomyces cerevisiae finds use in various applications in the food industry. Within the beverage industry, it is used in the fermentation of wine and ethanol.

The increased demand for fermented products in countries such as China and India are expected to drive the market for specialty yeast in Asia Pacific. The food & beverage industry in the Asia Pacific region is growing due to factors such as the growing demand for dairy products such as cheese and yogurt along with the growth in the market for plant-based alternatives and traditional fermented products. Some of the major trends witnessed in the Asia Pacific region include increasing awareness about health & wellness and the growing demand for products that are natural, pure, and fresh, due to which fermented flavors such as kimchi and kombucha are gaining popularity.

