Global Vitamin D Market Shows a Spectacular Growth During Forecasts Period – Analysis By Whipsmartmi

The vitamin D market is estimated to see a rise as the global market is driven by growth in awareness of vitamin D deficiency, rise in incidences of osteoporosis in women, and increase in cases of malnutrition in children. However, the regulatory standards for vitamin D are creating a restraint in the market. The rising number of government initiatives and awareness campaigns is expected to create new growth opportunities for the growth of the market.
The key players include Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech Co.,Ltd (China), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Zhejiang Xinhecheng Co., Ltd. (China), Taizhou Haisheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China), Xiamen Jindawei Vitamin Co., Ltd. (China), Fermenta Biotech Ltd. (India), Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd.(China), BASF (Germany), and Dishman Group (India).
The Vitamin D market report has been categorized as below
By Analog
Vitamin D2
Vitamin D3
By IU Strength
500,000 IU
100,000 IU
40 MIU
Others
By Application
Feed & Pet Food
Animal feed
Pet food
Pharmaceuticals
Functional Food & Beverages
Food Supplements
Fruit Juices And Drinks
Dairy
Snacks And Cereals
Others
Personal Care
By End User
Adults
Pregnant Women
Vitamin D Market, By Form
Dry
Liquid
By Source
Milk
Egg
Fish
Animal
Fruits and Vegetables
Seaweeds
Others
By Adjacent Markets
Vitamins Market
Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market
Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements
Nutraceutical Products Market
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of Europe
The global market report scope includes a detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis of regional and country-level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. The report scope includes a detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the market share.
