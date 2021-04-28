Global Vitamin D Market Shows a Spectacular Growth During Forecasts Period – Analysis By Whipsmartmi

The vitamin D market is estimated to see a rise as the global market is driven by growth in awareness of vitamin D deficiency, rise in incidences of osteoporosis in women, and increase in cases of malnutrition in children. However, the regulatory standards for vitamin D are creating a restraint in the market. The rising number of government initiatives and awareness campaigns is expected to create new growth opportunities for the growth of the market.

The key players include Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech Co.,Ltd (China), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Zhejiang Xinhecheng Co., Ltd. (China), Taizhou Haisheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China), Xiamen Jindawei Vitamin Co., Ltd. (China), Fermenta Biotech Ltd. (India), Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd.(China), BASF (Germany), and Dishman Group (India).

The Vitamin D market report has been categorized as below

By Analog

Vitamin D2

Vitamin D3

By IU Strength

500,000 IU

100,000 IU

40 MIU

Others

By Application

Feed & Pet Food

Animal feed

Pet food

Pharmaceuticals

Functional Food & Beverages

Food Supplements

Fruit Juices And Drinks

Dairy

Snacks And Cereals

Others

Personal Care

By End User

Adults

Pregnant Women

Vitamin D Market, By Form

Dry

Liquid

By Source

Milk

Egg

Fish

Animal

Fruits and Vegetables

Seaweeds

Others

By Adjacent Markets

Vitamins Market

Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market

Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements

Nutraceutical Products Market

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of Europe

The global market report scope includes a detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis of regional and country-level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. The report scope includes a detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the market share.

