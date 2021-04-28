Mice Model Market Research Report | Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, Regional Analysis, Global Forecast to 2028

The increasing use of mice models in the study of virology and contagious diseases is anticipated to propel the global mice model market further during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising adoption of mice models for clinical research by contract research organizations (CROs) is projected to boost the global mice model market in the near future. In April 2019, The Citoxlab Group was acquired by Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. By extending the research pipeline and regional reach, this deal would further solidify Charles River’s position as the leading, international, initial CRO, which would increase the ability of the organization to collaborate with clients from the field of drug discovery and development.

The Global Mice Model Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Mice Model market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Mice Model market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global Mice Model market are Envigo Ltd, TransViragen Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., GenOway S.A., The Jackson Laboratory, Ozgene Pty Ltd, GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Taconic Biosciences Inc., Pharmaron, Inc., and Horizon Discovery Group plc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global mice model market on the basis of type, service, technology, application, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Outbred Hybrid Inbred Knockout Spontaneous Mutant

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Cryopreservation Rederivation Genetic Testing Breeding Quarantine Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) CRISPR Nuclear Transfer Embryonic Stem Cell Injection Microinjection Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Cancer Diabetes Research & Development Academics Cardiovascular Studies Genetic Studies Infectious Diseases Neurological Diseases Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Pharmaceutical Cosmetics Biotechnology Government Contract Research Organizations Academic & Research Institutes Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global Mice Model Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Mice Model market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the Mice Model market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global Mice Model market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

