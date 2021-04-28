Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Forecast, Top Companies, Size, Share and Trend | Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Industry Research Report

Rising demand for better cost management solutions is likely to drive the global healthcare business intelligence market further in the near future. Moreover, rising adoption of data-driven decision-making solutions in the healthcare industry is also expected to drive the global healthcare BI market during the forecast period. During the forecast period, the online analytical processing (OLAP) & visualization segment is likely to lead the market. The online analytical processing (OLAP) method solves users’ issues and offers quick and understandable accessibility to comprehensive data and related metrics for analysis and reporting purposes.

The Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Healthcare Business Intelligence market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Healthcare Business Intelligence market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global Healthcare Business Intelligence market are Domo Inc., Tableau Software, Sisense Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Qlik Technologies Inc., Infor Inc., SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., Oracle Corporation, and MicroStrategy Incorporated

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare business intelligence market on the basis of component, deployment, function, application, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Services Software

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Cloud-based On-premises Hybrid

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Analytical Performance Management Query & Reporting Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) & Visualization

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Clinical Analysis Financial Analysis Patient Care Analysis Operational Analysis

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Healthcare Payers Healthcare Providers Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Healthcare Business Intelligence market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the Healthcare Business Intelligence market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global Healthcare Business Intelligence market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

