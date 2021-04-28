Patient Registry Software Market Growth, Industry Analysis | Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2020-2028

Growth of the global patient registry software market is projected to further accelerate owing to increasing application of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) in the global healthcare sector. Application and use of patient registry data for real-world evidence and post-marketing observation has been increasing over the past decade, and is expected to continue trend and drive market growth during the forecast period. The disease registry segment is expected to also remain dominant in terms of revenue share in the patient registry software market.

The Global Patient Registry Software Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Patient Registry Software market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Patient Registry Software market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global Patient Registry Software market are IQVIA Holdings, Inc., ImageTrend, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Optum, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Syneos Health Inc., Premier, Inc., Phytel, Inc., Telligen, Inc., and Dacima Software Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global patient registry software market on the basis of delivery, database, registry type, function, software type, end-use, and region.

Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) Cloud-based On-premises

Database Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) Public Database Commercial Database

Registry Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) Product Registries Health Service Registries Disease Registries

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) Point-Of-Care Patient Care Management Population Health Management Product Outcome Evaluation Health Information Exchange Research & Clinical Studies

Software Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) Integrated Standalone

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) Government & Third-Party Administrators Pharmaceutical Companies Hospitals Research Centers Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global Patient Registry Software Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Patient Registry Software market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the Patient Registry Software market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global Patient Registry Software market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

