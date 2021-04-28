Waterproofing Systems Market Demand, Share, Growth, PESTLE Analysis, Global Industry Overview, 2020-2028

Adoption and application of liquid waterproofing membranes has been increasing in commercial and residential sectors as this form is easy to apply, and the waterproofing properties of membranes extend over time, without effectiveness decreasing. Moreover, the high elasticity of liquid waterproofing membrane prevents cracks caused by thermal expansion on terraces, which has been resulting in the areas of application increasing significantly in the recent past. The commercial segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Adoption of high performance and cost-effective waterproofing membranes, in commercial buildings in increasing, and in turn driving revenue growth of this segment.

The Global Waterproofing Systems Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Waterproofing Systems market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Waterproofing Systems market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global Waterproofing Systems market are BASF SE, Fosroc, SIKA AG, Soprema Inc., GCP Applied Technologies, Mapei S.p.A., Carlisle Construction Materials LLC, Tremco, Pidilite Industries, and Bostik.

Emergen Research has segmented the global waterproofing systems market on the basis of application, end-use, type, and region:

Application Segment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Roofing & walls Waste & water management Building Structures Roadways Others

End-use Segment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) Commercial Residential Industrial infrastructure development

Type Segment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) Waterproofing chemicals Waterproofing membranes Integral systems



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global Waterproofing Systems Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Waterproofing Systems market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the Waterproofing Systems market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global Waterproofing Systems market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Waterproofing Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

