Operating Room Management Solutions Market Share, Size, & Trends Analysis Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2028

Improper planning and scheduling in operating rooms often negatively impact healthcare facilities and patient outcomes. For example, overbooked operating rooms can cause delay in providing appropriate patient care post-surgery, and under-booked operating rooms can lead to wastage of resources leading to monetary loss for healthcare facilities. Currently, technologies such as advanced analytics, play an essential role in enhancing the perioperative services that are critical to providing proper patient care. Anesthesia information management system allows anesthetists to efficiently streamlining preoperative evaluation, real-time decision support, intra-operative automated documentation, and remote monitoring.

The Global Operating Room Management Solutions Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Operating Room Management Solutions market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Operating Room Management Solutions market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global Operating Room Management Solutions market are Cerner Corporation, Surgical Information Systems LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, DXC Technology, McKesson Corporation, Steris Corporation, Brainlab, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, and Picis Clinical Solutions Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global operating room management solutions market in terms of solution type, mode of deployment, end-use, and region:

Solution Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027) Data management and communication solutions Operating room supply management solutions Anesthesia information management solutions Operating room scheduling solutions Performance management solutions Others

Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027) On-premises Cloud-based

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027) Hospitals Ambulatory surgical centers Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



