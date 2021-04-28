HVAC Filters Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Forecast and Global Research Report to 2028

High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters are increasingly utilized in residential and commercial sectors, as they can easily trap airborne particles such as dust, mites, mold spores, pollen, and pet dander, in the air inside homes. Smokers, pet owners, asthma sufferers, and new-generation parents are increasingly adopting HEPA filters, as they can remove even the tiniest airborne particles. In April 2020, Camfil Svenska AB, an air filter company, announced that the company had acquired Resema AB, its fellow Sweden-based filter company, and Resema A/S, its Denmark-based sister company. The acquisition is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the air filtration industry in the Nordic region.

The Global HVAC Filters Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the HVAC Filters market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the HVAC Filters market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global HVAC Filters market are Camfil, 3M Company, Mann+Hummel, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, American Air Filter Company, Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Donaldson Company, Filtration Group Corporation, Sogefi Group, and Freudenberg Group

Emergen Research has segmented the global HVAC filters market in terms of technology, material, end-user, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Electrostatic Precipitators HEPA Activated Carbon Others (Ionic Filtration and UV Filtration)

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Carbon Fiberglass Metal Synthetic Polymer

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Pharmaceutical Automotive Building & Construction Food & Beverage Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global HVAC Filters Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global HVAC Filters market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the HVAC Filters market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global HVAC Filters market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

