Global Hydraulic Workover Unit Market Rising Industry Forecast Covering Growth and Developments Till 2027

The global hydrogen energy storage market is projected to grow at CAGR XX% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Key Market Players includes in this market are Air Liquide (France), Linde (UK), Air Products and Chemicals (US), ITM Power (UK), Hydrogenics (Canada), Worthington Industries (US), Chart Industries (US), Hexagon Composites (Norway), FuelCell Energy (US), Nel Hydrogen (Norway), Plug Power (US) and others.

The growth is attributed to the increase in use of stored hydrogen for stationary and backup power application. In addition to this, the demand for hydrogen is also generated from the chemical industry where hydrogen is used in the processes of producing ammonia and methanol. The gas segment is expected to be the largest contributor to the hydrogen energy storage market. Storing hydrogen as a gas via compression is the easiest and cost-effective method compared with liquefaction of hydrogen, which is the reason for its high demand in the hydrogen energy storage market globally.

The compression segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Hydrogen in the compressed mode is widely used in on-board mobile applications such as vehicles for road transportation, stationary application for dispensing hydrogen at refueling stations, and at sites for stationary power generation. The utility segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market for the hydrogen energy storage. Hydrogen energy storage market has been categorized, based on end-user into industrial, commercial, and utilities. Utilities are expected to be the fastest-growing as the demand for power generation increases using renewable energy sources is likely to generate the need for hydrogen energy storage in the utility segment.

North America is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. Rise in fuel cell applications, tight regulations about emission control, and use of cleaner fuels is the major driving factor the growth of hydrogen energy storage market. US is the largest market in North America for hydrogen energy storage as the demand for hydrogen increases in oil refineries and chemical industries.

The Hydrogen Energy Storage Market categorized as below –

By State

Gas

Liquid

Solid

By Storage Technology

Compression

Liquefaction

Material Based

By End-User

Utilities

Industrial

Commercial

Transportation

Space heating

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

Germany

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the revolutionary technology trends that will be seen over the next five years?

Which of the hydrogen energy storage market elements will lead by 2024?

Which of the type segment will have the maximum opportunity to grow during the forecast period?

Which will be the leading region with the highest market share by 2024?

How are companies implementing organic and strategies to gain increased market share?