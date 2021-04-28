2021 Global Low Voltage protection and Control Market Trends, Developments, SWOT Analysis

The global low voltage protection and control market is projected to grow at CAGR XX% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The growth of low voltage protection and control market can be attributed to factors such as growth in the demand for renewable energy sources, growing per capita consumption of energy, and safe and secure electrical systems.

The protection equipment segment expected to account for the largest market share. With the increasing urbanization and rising global middle class, the growth of residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, specifically EV charging and data centers, is expected to drive the market for protection equipment. The industrial segment is expected to be the largest contributor during the forecast period with the increasing installation of electric vehicle charging stations, data centers, and renewable energy installations. EV charging stations are expected to have the highest growth rate with several countries offering incentives and increased sales of electric vehicles.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. China and India are among the fastest growing countries in the world with rising per capita consumption of energy due to increased industrialization and manufacturing. The countries have seen rapid infrastructure development during the past years.

Key market players include ABB (Switzerland), Eaton (Ireland), Fuji Electric co. ltd (Japan), Hitachi (Japan), Rockwell Automation (US), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Yaskawa (Japan), CHINT Group (China), WEG SA (Brazil), Legrand (France), Toshiba (Japan), and Emerson Electric Co. (US).

