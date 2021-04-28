Smart Irrigation Market Size by 2027 |Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions, Key News and Top Companies Profiles by 2027

The global Smart Irrigation Market will be worth USD 2,877.9 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of IoT based smart irrigation devices by farmers and growers to produce healthier crops. The growing implementation of information communication technologies and IoT is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. The cost benefits gained due to the usage of automated irrigation infrastructure are among the key driving factors of the industry. The key market players are extensively investing in the research & development of smart irrigation solutions.

In 2018, a Bluetooth-enabled tap timer, BTT, was launched by the Hunter Industries. An app-controlled light irrigation is provided by BTT for small lawn areas, flowers, greenhouses, plants, and nurseries.

Key Highlights From The Report

The non-Agriculture segment held the largest market share of 58.6% in the year 2019, owing to the increasing adoption of the smart irrigation controllers by the commercial and residential land contractors.

The Weather-based system is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 15.6% over the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of weather-based systems by the contractors and managers of commercial building and golf course and landscaping.

The Controllers are the most widely used component in the global smart irrigation market as the technologically advanced smart controllers can automatically adjust schedules for irrigation to any environmental changes by using the sensor and weather data.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the increasing investments and emergence of a large number of startups.

Key participants include The Toro Company, Rain Bird Corporation, Netafim, Hunter Industries, HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc., Weathermatic, Rachio Inc., Manna Irrigation, Galcon, and Stevens Water Monitoring Systems, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Smart Irrigation Market on the basis of System Type, Component, Application, and region:

System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Sensor-based system Weather-based system

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Sensors Controllers Water Flow Meters Others (Wireless communication equipment, routers, gateways)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Agricultural (open field, greenhouses) Non-Agricultural (Golf Courses, Residential, sports ground, Turf & Landscapes, Forestry)



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Smart Irrigation market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

