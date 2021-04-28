Industrial Control Systems Security Market Growth, Drivers, Demand, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

The Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market report is a comprehensive research document that provides valuable insights to the readers to understand the fundamentals of the Industrial Control Systems Security market. The lack of awareness of industrial control systems among several organizations and the complexities of implementing and updating industrial control systems are anticipated to restrain the market growth over the forecast period.

In October 2019, In order to enhance industrial control systems security to prevent cyber-attack, ABB Inc. had collaborated with IT firms like Microsoft, Check Point Software, Israel-SCADAfence, and Fortinet. With this collaboration, ABB Inc. will enhance the quality of its systems shortly.

Get Download Pdf Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/171

Key Highlights From The Report

Owing to significant benefits such as enhanced security controls, improved cybersecurity, vulnerability prevention, enhanced monitoring, quick and simple implementation, effective integration with networks, the endpoint security segment held the largest market with a share of 32.7% in 2019 in the industrial control systems security market.

The consultancy and integration segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to benefits such as improved efficiency, centralized, safe storage, easy operation, time and cost-efficiency, real-time connectivity, and transparency.

The Identity and Access Management segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, as it includes programs such as password management, user provisioning, and improved encryption that allow users to access and manage network access.

The manufacturing segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the rapid adoption of smart operating systems, sensor technology, the internet of things solutions, and robotics across manufacturing companies to improve productivity and efficiency.

Key participants include BAE Systems plc, Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Claroty Ltd., CyberArk, Airbus SE, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Sophos Group plc, ABB Inc., and Indegy Ltd. among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Industrial Control Systems Security Market on the basis of security type, service, solution, end-use, and region:

Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Network Application Database Endpoint

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Incident Response Services Support and Maintenance Managed Security Services Consultation and Integration Training and Development

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Identity & Access Management Distributed Denial of Service Solution Firewall Unified Threat Management Antivirus/Anti-Malware SCADA Encryption Virtualization Security Security Information and Event Management Intrusion Detection & Prevention Data Loss Prevention Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Transportation Power & Energy Healthcare Manufacturing Oil & Gas Others



The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/171

Key Coverage of the Industrial Control Systems Security Market:

Insightful information regarding the global Industrial Control Systems Security market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Industrial Control Systems Security market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Industrial Control Systems Security Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Industrial Control Systems Security Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing cyber threats on critical infrastructure

4.2.2.2. Growing adoption of industrial automation and IoT

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Complexities of implementing and updating industrial control systems

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Industrial Control Systems Security Market By Security Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Security Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Network

5.1.2. Application

5.1.3. Database

5.1.4. Endpoint

READ MORE…!

To Visit Full Report & Table of Contents Industrial Control Systems Security [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-control-systems-security-market

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you wish to request a customization of the report. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited for your needs.