Computational Biology Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report by 2027

The global Computational Biology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 16.58 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Several companies are doing clinical studies in pharmacogenomics, and an increase in the number of clinical trials will propel the demand for the market in the coming years. An upsurge in the design and development of personalized medicine and disease modeling will also impact the demand. Computational biology also reduces the risk of human involvement in the clinical testing process, which further boosts the demand for the market’s product.

The commercial end-use segment dominated the computational biology market. Increased usage of the technology for personalized medicine and drug designing by pharmaceutical companies is propelling its demand. Several genetic disorders require specific customized treatment, which is creating a trend for personalized medicine.

In July 2020, the U.S. Department of Energy announced a funding of USD 5 million in computational biology for six new research projects. The purpose of the funding is to develop new analytical tools and software for managing an increase in the quantity of genomics and other data resulting from the study of microbes and other biological systems.

The In-House service-type segment is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period. Several Biopharma companies are undertaking clinical trials in their own buildings to avoid extra cost and also to prevent the risk of leakage of their pipeline projects. Moreover, as technology is becoming affordable, more companies are opting for in-house service.

The cellular & biology simulation segment is driven due to the high demand from computational genomics. The segment will witness growth owing to recent developments in IT technologies and cloud computing. Computational genomics is more specifically used for pattern recognition and analysis problems such as motif finding, gene finding, gene function prediction, evolutionary models, and fusion of sequence and expression information.

North America is a hub for R&D in computational biology. The region witnessed increased investment by private and public companies in research for the development of effective medicine and therapies. It is also home to key companies involved in the market.

Key participants include Chemical Computing Group, Compugen, Simulation Plus, Genedata, Certara, Insilico Biotechnology, Accelrys, Rhenovia Pharma, Entelos, Nimbus Discovery, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Computational Biology Market on the basis of service-type, application, end-use, and region:

Service-Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) In-House Contract

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cellular & Biology Simulation Computational Genomics Database Infrastructure / Hardware Software & Services Computational Proteomics Pharmacogenomics Others Drug discovery and disease modeling Target identification Target Validation Lead Discovery Lead Optimization Pre-clinical drug development Pharmacokinetics Pharmacodynamics Clinical trials Phase I Phase II Phase III Human Body Simulation Software

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Academics Industry Commercial



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Computational Biology industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

