High Speed Camera Market Share, Growth Rate, Trends, Segments, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

The global High Speed Camera Market will be worth USD 583.3 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emerge8 Research. Growth in the demand for high-speed cameras throughout the sports industry is also on the rise because of the enhanced technological capabilities such as high resolution, significantly greater frame rates, and faster image processing. However, the high cost of the high-speed camera coupled with the long product replacement cycle are some of the factors which act as a restraint for the growth of the high-speed camera market.

In February 2020, Canon announced the development of EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless camera which comes equipped with the CMOS sensor. To make it a powerhouse, Canon equipped it with high speed system for transmitting data, a wider lens mount and a short back focus system. This will help deliver high image quality keeping the ease of use intact.

Key Highlights From The Report.

Vision Research, a Netherlands based company owned by Ametek Inc., partnered with Love High Speed, a high speed digital camera specialist in September 2018, in order to lease out its Phantom v2640 Onyx to Middle East and European users for multiple applications across varied industries.

Cameras especially those equipped with high performance machine vision technology, are gaining rapid traction in intelligent traffic systems. This is because these cameras come equipped with features like broad sensor range, day/night functionality modes, real-time capability and auto iris functionality are of major help to the security and defense sector. These cameras help to keep traffic moving, take control in order to prevent crashes as well as lessen the negative environmental impacts of the transportation sector on society.

Over the years, advancements in technology aid in pushing high-speed imaging into commercial and industrial applications which is broadening the application areas of the industry globally. For instance, high speed cameras are used for counting the right number of tablets in a container across the pharmaceutical plants. Application areas targeted to solve operational challenges are also emerging. A distinct example of this is increasing usage of high-speed imaging technology in association with IoT and machine vision is used to enhance predictive maintenance.

Key participants include Photron, Vision Research, Mikrotron, Optronis, IDT, Monitoring Technology, Fastec Imaging, AOS Technologies, Weisscamm, Motion Engineering Company, DEL Imaging System, IX Cameras, Xcitex and Motion Capture Technologies, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global High Speed Camera Market on the product, end user, material, and region:

Resolution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) 2 Megapixel 2-5 Megapixel >5 Megapixel

Frame Rate Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) 250-1,000 FPS 1,001-10,000 FPS 10,001-30,000 FPS 30,001-50,000 FPS Above 50,000 FPS

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Automotive and Transportation Retail Aerospace and Defense Healthcare Media and Entertainment Others



The report offers insights into the demands for the High Speed Camera products in the global market, especially in the key geographical regions where the market has established its presence. These key regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.For a comprehensive understanding of the market, the vertical is further segmented into product types offered by the market, application spectrum, and end-user industries, among others. It also offers information on the leading manufacturers and vendors in the key geographical regions of the industry.

The following are the main reasons to buy the Global High Speed Camera Market report:

The latest report closely evaluates the overall market size and infers on various aspects, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share. It offers a detailed account of the end-user applications of the products & services offered by this industry. It offers an insightful analysis of the various regional segments of the market that are projected to witness enormous growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report covers the latest developments taking place in the market and effective business strategies implemented by the leading market rivals.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. High Speed Camera Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. High Speed Camera Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing application areas of high speed camera in sports

4.2.2.2. Increasing traction of high speed cameras across automotive and transportation industry

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High manufacturing cost associated with the technology

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. High Speed Camera Market By Resolution Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Resolution Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. 2 Megapixel

5.1.2. 2-5 Megapixel

5.1.3. >5 Megapixel

CONTINUED…!

