Iris Recognition Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Size, Share, Growth Rate, Segments and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The Global Iris Recognition Market is forecasted to be worth USD 5.88 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of iris recognition system (IRS) in government identity systems and smartphones & other IoT devices owing to its more accurate personal identification, reduced risks of security breaches, and huge overall growth of the IoT device industry.

The report has been generated through deep and thorough primary and secondary research with the crucial statistical data validated and verified from industry experts, analysts, and professionals. The report contains abridged information about historical, current, and forecast estimation of each sector, segment, and region of the Global Iris Recognition market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In June 2020, EyeLock LLC, a leading manufacturer of the iris recognition-based identity authentication solutions, revealed a global strategic partnership with CMITech Company, Ltd. of South Korea. The partnership & collaboration would help broaden the accessibility of the global iris technology market and enable EyeLock to launch new interoperable products in addition to the existing product line.

The smartphone & tablet sub-segment is growing with the fastest growth rate of 12.6% during the projected era with extensive implementation in the smartphone industry, owing to the incorporation of the iris scanners in the smartphones for their higher accuracy & precision in the multimodal multiple biometrics three-dimensional sensing system that drastically reduces the chances of replication or duplicity.

The developing regions including China, India, Vietnam, Taiwan, and South Korea in the Asia Pacific are experiencing a rapid development in the smartphone & electronic devices and growing incidences of security threats, and a huge concern for the personal authentication along with a higher economic development & government initiatives against the public security breaching in the developing countries especially, deliberately help propel the market enforcement.

Key players in the market BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Iris ID Systems Inc., M2SYS Technology, Honeywell International Inc., IRITECH INC., Safran SA, EyeLock LLC, Aware Inc., Thales Group, and IrisGuard UK Ltd., among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Iris Recognition Market on the basis of Product, Industry Vertical, Application, System Type, Component, and Region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Iris Scanners Smartphone & Tablets Wearable Gadgets Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Consumer Electronics Government & Defense Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI) IT & Telecommunication Retail and E-commerce Human Resource Healthcare Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Identity management and Access Control Time Monitoring E-Payment

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Hardware Software

System Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Unimodal Biometric Systems Multimodal Biometric Systems



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Iris Recognition industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Iris Recognition Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Iris Recognition Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing incidences of security breaches

4.2.2.2. Extensive proliferation of smartphone industry

4.2.2.3. Huge growth in the IoT devices & implementation of iris recognition system (IRS) in them

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Rising cases of identity data losses

4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Iris Recognition Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Iris Scanners

5.1.2. Smartphone & Tablets

5.1.3. Wearable Gadgets

5.1.4. Others

