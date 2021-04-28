Adaptive Cruise Control Market Will Increase Demand, Statistics, Growth Rate In Forecast By 2027

The global Adaptive Cruise Control Market is forecasted to be worth USD 62.36 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The adaptive cruise control market is forecasted to grow substantially throughout the forecast period due to the increasing demand for advanced technology to avoid rear-end collisions and rising preference for automated vehicles to eases the other activities while driving.

The report comprises a broad database of the market dynamics of the Adaptive Cruise Control market that help in the accurate market estimation over the projected timeline.The profound information encompasses in this report is highly beneficial for businesses and stakeholders who are looking forward to gaining a robust footing in this industry.

Key Highlights From The Report

Due to the rising concern for road safety among professional drivers and logistics organizations, the commercial vehicle segment is anticipated to grow substantially over the forecast period.

The assisting system segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, with a CAGR of 21.1%. Owing to the features like proximity alerts, lane control, and brake assistance.

The segment of radar is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to its advantages, such as determining object velocity and position, the capability to target many objects simultaneously.

North America region is accounted for the second-largest market and is expected to grow significantly with a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period due to the government initiatives to implement energy-efficient vehicles.

Key participants include DENSO Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Velodyne Lidar, Inc., Delphi Automotive LLP, Magna International Inc, Autoliv Inc., Valeo SA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Mando Corporation, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Adaptive Cruise Control Market on the basis of vehicle, type, technology, and region:

Vehicle Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Commercial Vehicle Passenger Car

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)S Assisting Systems Multi-Sensor Systems Predictive Systems

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) LiDAR Image Ultrasonic Radar



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Adaptive Cruise Control industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Frequently asked questions addressed in the report:

What is the predicted growth rate of the global Adaptive Cruise Control market over the forecast period?

What are the latest trending factors influencing market growth?

What are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Adaptive Cruise Control Market?

What are the risks and challenges existing in the industry?

What are the outcomes of the SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis conducted in the report?

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Adaptive Cruise Control Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Adaptive Cruise Control Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The rising cases of road accidents

4.2.2.2. The increasing demand for safety features

4.2.2.3. The increasing government initiatives for implementing autonomous vehicles

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Adverse weather conditions

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Adaptive Cruise Control Market By Vehicle Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Vehicle Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Commercial Vehicle

5.1.2. Passenger Car

