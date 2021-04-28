Jet Lag Therapy Industry Trends, Revenue, Size, Analysis, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

The global Jet Lag Therapy Market will be worth USD 548.5 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Jet lag symptoms cause a wide variety of considerable health hazards to athletes, business executives and seasonal travelers, affecting a wide range of people which is around 1 billion annually. Over the years, it has been found that jet lag has very distinctive effects on the lives of travelers or those affected with this condition.

The report has been generated through deep and thorough primary and secondary research with the crucial statistical data validated and verified from industry experts, analysts, and professionals. The report contains abridged information about historical, current, and forecast estimation of each sector, segment, and region of the Global Jet Lag Therapy market.

Get a free sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/190

Key Highlights From The Report.

In July 2019, Vanda Pharmaceuticals received the FDA approval as a part of its ongoing review of Vanda’s supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon). The drug was developed in order to treat Jet Lag Disorder especially for eastward trans-meridian travelers.

The medical devices segment, especially the wearable devices has been gaining traction over the years and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that wearable devices are versatile in nature (in terms of relevance and portability) and are majorly preferred by athletes. attributable to their advancements inside the essential style, thereby, giving a good vary of choices for numerous end-user teams. Furthermore, products like Neuroon, Re-Timer conjointly demonstrates a formidable growth and is expected to continue growing in the future, with growing awareness and emergence of jetlag therapy market across developed countries like US and Japan.

Key participants include Ayo (Novalogy), Lumie, Lucimed S.A., The Litebook Company Ltd., Northern Light Technologies, Nature Bright, Re-Time Pty Ltd., and Chrono Eyewear BV. among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Jet Lag Therapy Market on the product, distribution channel, end user and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Prescription Drugs Melatonin Herbal and Natural Products Medical Devices Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Over the Counter Online

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Business Travelers Cabin Crew Athletes Seasonal Travelers Others



Regional Segmentation:

The latest Jet Lag Therapy market report highlights the ongoing market demands and trends, more importantly, in the market that is spread across the major regions of the country. The report entails an insightful analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Jet Lag Therapy market. It further mentions the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading regional segments encompassed in the report include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Buy [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/190

Key Features of the Report:

Comprehensive assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the growth of the Jet Lag Therapy market

Strategic recommendations to the key players and new entrants

Value chain analysis and pricing analysis of the Jet Lag Therapy market

Country-wise and region wise assessment of the market growth and market size

Growth forecast and revenue estimation of the Jet Lag Therapy market

Detailed assessment of key market drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations

8-year forecast of the global Jet Lag Therapy market

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Jet Lag Therapy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Jet Lag Therapy Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Latest product launches ideally to curb insomnia

4.2.2.2. Exposure to cabin pressure and high altitudes associated with air travel

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Consumer inclination towards non-pharmacological therapies over pharmacological therapies

4.2.3.2. Efficiency rate of available options is often questionable

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Jet Lag Therapy Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Prescription Drugs

5.1.2. Melatonin

5.1.3. Herbal and Natural Products

5.1.4. Medical Devices

5.1.5. Others

CONTINUED…!

Get a broad analysis of the COVID19 impact on the Jet Lag Therapy market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/jet-lag-therapy-market

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the report or to inquire about customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized accordingly to meet your requirements.