Depression Treatment Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report by 2027

The global Depression Treatment Market is forecasted to be worth USD 16.06 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The report is updated with the latest changing dynamics of the market owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. It contains a wide-ranging analysis of the impact of the pandemic on market growth and market trends. The research report provides an analysis of the key segments of the market in a detailed manner, along with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis. The report provides a futuristic outlook of the market in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

However, factors such as the expiration of the patent of drugs and the adoption of other treatments like the herbal treatment are expected to hamper the depression treatment market growth. Support from the government for the deployment of organizations and groups to help depressed patients will also drive depression treatment market demand.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2020, a global biotech company, ATAI Life Sciences, has launched Viridia Life Sciences for the development of formulations of N, N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) to investigate the efficiency of digital therapeutics with resistant depression.

Antipsychotics treatment has been used to treat depressive disorders. The medicine was used in combination with antidepressants and became the choice of treatment for depressed patients who had psychotic symptoms. The antipsychotic treatment was done to treat symptoms such as delusions, hallucinations, or marina symptoms. It is also used to treat bipolar depression.

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), also known as clinical depression, is a condition that impacts behavior and mood as well as physical functions, like appetite and sleep. It is among the most common mental health condition, and studies suggest that almost 7% of the adults in the United States suffered from the disease in 2017.

The market for depression treatment in North America is driven by a high level of awareness and availability of drugs and therapies. The region also has a level of depression treatment facilities, increased funding for research, and the presence of major market players.

Key participants include Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca, Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Eily, Lilly, and Company, Allergan Plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Intellipharmaceutics International, Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., H.Lundbeck A/S, and Apotex, Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Depression Treatment Market on the basis of drug type, application, end-user, distribution channel, and region:

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Antidepressants Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) Selective Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs) Serotonin Modulators Tricyclic & Tetracyclic Antidepressants Atypical Antidepressants Antipsychotics Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Bipolar Disorder Postpartum Depression Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) Dysthymic Disorder Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals NGOs Mental Health Centers Asylums Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online



Regional segmentation of the report covers key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the Depression Treatment market to offer a better understanding of the key features such as production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and presence of key players in the region.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional information offered by the report:

A complete overview of the global Depression Treatment market.

Diverse market trends observed on regional and global levels. The report also elaborates on the market size and shares governed by the major geographies, combined with a precise growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulatory framework.

A vivid analysis of the company profiles of the key market contenders operating in the global Depression Treatment market.

Extensive research & development assessment, and a detailed study of the growing demand for new products and the increasing application of the existing andnew products.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Depression Treatment Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Depression Treatment Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increase in geriatric population

4.2.2.2. Increase in issues with mental health

4.2.2.3. Minimal side effects

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The high cost of devices and therapies

4.2.3.2. Delay in diagnosis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Depression Treatment Market By Drug Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Drug Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Antidepressants

5.1.1.1. Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

5.1.1.2. Selective Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)

5.1.1.3. Serotonin Modulators

5.1.1.4. Tricyclic & Tetracyclic Antidepressants

5.1.1.5. Atypical Antidepressants

5.1.2. Antipsychotics

5.1.3. Others

